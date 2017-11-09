National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Friday — up to 6 inches of snow are expected to fall throughout the day and may affect traffic.

Meteorologist Nicole Ferrin said clear skies should last through today, but beginning Friday heavy snow is possible.

“It being the first snowfall of the year for here in Juneau, it’ll likely make it more impactful than if this was happening in the middle of the winter, so (we) definitely want people to be more cautious when they’re out and about,” she said.

A front will travel from the Northern Gulf first, where there’s already an advisory for Yakutat. The front will then come down the Icy Strait corridor, making its way down the coast.

Accumulation is expected to begin about noon Friday, with the majority of it occurring during the evening. Friday is the national observance of Veterans Day, and for many marks the beginning of a three-day weekend.

Ferrin said you can expect the snow to stick around.

“We actually go right back into a cold and clear northerly outflow pattern,” she said. “Imagine the snow pack that does happen will harden up pretty quickly and become that rock solid with those really cold temperatures.”

Ferrin said that snowfall in Juneau can be highly variable, with some places getting more or less snow than others.

The winter storm watch also includes Gustavus, Hoonah, Elfin Cove and Pelican.

The winter storm watch begins at 6 a.m. and will last through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service is expected to update the advisory at 4 p.m. today.