Missing Juneau man found dead near Nugget Falls

The body of a missing Juneau man was found in the water near Nugget Falls Wednesday night.
According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, Ryan Johanson, 25, was reported missing at 6:46 p.m. in the area of Nugget Falls next to Mendenhall Glacier.
Juneau Mountain Rescue and SEADOGS K-9 search and rescue team began searching for Johanson at about 8:30 p.m.
A Juneau Mountain Rescue member found Johanson’s body at about 10:14 p.m. near Nugget Falls.
No foul play is suspected and the next of kin has been notified.
Johanson’s body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.
