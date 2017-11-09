Juneau police identify body found downtown

Juneau police have identified the body of a man found this morning along the shoreline next to Marine Parking Garage in downtown.

According to a Juneau Police Department news release, a caller reported finding the body, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Raymond Jones, while working on the downtown docks.

Jones’ family has been notified.

The body was found on land near the tideline. But a preliminary investigation shows that Jones had been in the water at one point.

There were no signs of physical trauma to Jones’ body, the release says, and the cause of death is unknown.

Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and determine cause of death.