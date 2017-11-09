Juneau police identify body found downtown

Juneau police have identified the body of a man found this morning along the shoreline next to Marine Parking Garage in downtown.
According to a Juneau Police Department news release, a caller reported finding the body, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Raymond Jones, while working on the downtown docks.
Jones’ family has been notified.
The body was found on land near the tideline. But a preliminary investigation shows that Jones had been in the water at one point.
There were no signs of physical trauma to Jones’ body, the release says, and the cause of death is unknown.
Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and determine cause of death.
Recent headlines
-
OfficeMax burglary suspect says he has ‘huffing’ problemGary William Bell, 53, told officers that he had a problem with huffing air duster, and he had rented a room because his girlfriend couldn’t handle his problems anymore. Gary William Bell, 53, was indicted on two counts of 2nd-degree burglary, a class C felony, in the the burglary of OfficeMax on Nov. 3.
-
Regulator stalls Hydro One’s bid for Juneau utilityHydro One had requested the Regulatory Commission of Alaska waive the requirement that the Canadian company obtain an Alaska business license. The RCA refused,restaring the process from scratch.
-
Haines residents, representatives push back on local government drone useThe use of drones, or unmanned aircraft systems, by the Haines Borough has raised concerns about privacy and local government overreach. Residents and representatives pushed back at an Assembly meeting Tuesday on the use of the technology as a routine tool for government.
-
Reaching out to youth where they areAlaska Youth Advocates have been connecting with youth on the streets of Anchorage and helping them find resources for 25 years.