Juneau Afternoon – 11-3-17

Regulator stalls Hydro One’s bid for Juneau utilityHydro One had requested the Regulatory Commission of Alaska waive the requirement that the Canadian company obtain an Alaska business license. The RCA refused,restaring the process from scratch.
Haines residents, representatives push back on local government drone useThe use of drones, or unmanned aircraft systems, by the Haines Borough has raised concerns about privacy and local government overreach. Residents and representatives pushed back at an Assembly meeting Tuesday on the use of the technology as a routine tool for government.
Reaching out to youth where they areAlaska Youth Advocates have been connecting with youth on the streets of Anchorage and helping them find resources for 25 years.
Mental Health Trust bides its time on sale of Juneau waterfront parcelThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority offered a prime piece of Juneau's waterfront for sale last year. Prospective developers sent offers but have grown irritated that almost a year later there's been no formal response.