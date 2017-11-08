Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

By November 8, 2017Newscasts

Stories include:

  • State of Alaska tries to overturn the Roadless Rule again, and
  • Juneau business owner advocates for Tongass Land Management Plan, and
  • Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis files to run for state House next year, and
  • New satellite promises better and quicker forecasting of Alaska weather and hazards.
0

Recent headlines

X