Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Stories include:
- State of Alaska tries to overturn the Roadless Rule again, and
- Juneau business owner advocates for Tongass Land Management Plan, and
- Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis files to run for state House next year, and
- New satellite promises better and quicker forecasting of Alaska weather and hazards.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska weather forecasting getting an upgrade with launch of next-gen satelliteJPSS-1 satellite features instruments that can see through clouds, determine sea surface temperatures, detect rising river levels, and spot small fires before they become big ones. It can also observe the Arctic Ocean and Alaska's North Slope, something that geostationary weather satellites cannot do.
-
China lavishes red-carpet treatment on Trump as he arrives for talks with Xi JinpingChina is managing the potential challenges Trump presents to U.S.-China ties with grand gestures and lavish hospitality. Wednesday marked the start of what Chinese officials term a "state visit plus."
-
Ask a Climatologist: New satellite will improve forecasts, inform policy"There's always something new and fascinating that you've never see before when there's a new generation satellite that's launched."
-
Talking Trash: Once a bear attractant, Yakutat’s dump now award-winningAs far as dump make-overs go, Yakutat has the ultimate Cinderella story. The remote fishing community is hundreds of miles from any other city. Barging trash away is too expensive. So, as the dump filled to the brim, what was Yakutat to do?