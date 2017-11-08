Juneau Afternoon – 11-09-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with UAS Professor Dan Monteith about the 2nd Annual UAS Power & Privilege Symposium;
Todd Hunt will be here to highlight this weekend’s Concert by the Amalga Chamber Orchestra;
We’ll talk about next week’s presentation by the Juneau Audubon Society;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Alaska weather forecasting getting an upgrade with launch of next-gen satelliteJPSS-1 satellite features instruments that can see through clouds, determine sea surface temperatures, detect rising river levels, and spot small fires before they become big ones. It can also observe the Arctic Ocean and Alaska's North Slope, something that geostationary weather satellites cannot do.
China lavishes red-carpet treatment on Trump as he arrives for talks with Xi JinpingChina is managing the potential challenges Trump presents to U.S.-China ties with grand gestures and lavish hospitality. Wednesday marked the start of what Chinese officials term a "state visit plus."
Ask a Climatologist: New satellite will improve forecasts, inform policy"There's always something new and fascinating that you've never see before when there's a new generation satellite that's launched."
Talking Trash: Once a bear attractant, Yakutat’s dump now award-winningAs far as dump make-overs go, Yakutat has the ultimate Cinderella story. The remote fishing community is hundreds of miles from any other city. Barging trash away is too expensive. So, as the dump filled to the brim, what was Yakutat to do?