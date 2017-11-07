UAS community discusses power and privilege at all-day symposium

Students, professors and members of the Juneau community gathered Tuesday at the University of Alaska Southeast for a day-long discussion of societal imbalances.
The second annual Power & Privilege Symposium brought together thinkers, educators and undergraduate students to talk about topics ranging from climate change to Alaskan Native issues.
Some of the sessions and keynote speakers were live-streamed, including the morning address by Alaska Writer Laureate Ernestine Hayes.
Undergraduate student Haley Shervey volunteered at the symposium because she felt the subjects being addressed are important, especially in today’s climate.
“I think a lot of the events here kind of address violence and some of the issues going on in the communities,” Shervey said. “Alaska has a really high rate of domestic violence and other issues and a lot of these things have a lot of historical precedence that it’s really important to address, so I think it’s really good that this event is going on.”
Most classes were optional Tuesday so students would be free to attend sessions.
Some students even presented on topics relating to their own experience, like being Muslim amid growing Islamophobia in the national landscape.
First-year student Gloria Conteh also volunteered for half the day so she could attend breakout sessions.
She was particularly interested in discussions dealing with climate change and abortion.
“There are so many things going on right now that we wanted to talk about, so it was really great that they put on this event and the community members can also listen and give their input on things they think that we should talk about,” Conteh said.
Organizers said they hope the symposium encourages more discussion of privilege and its role in society for the broader Juneau community.
Recent headlines
-
Spending gap could hurt Alaska Permanent Fund, budget director saysAlaska’s state government will have a roughly $600 million gap between how much it spends and how much it raises, State budget director Pat Pitney says.
-
State challenges national forest roadless rule againThe state is again trying to overturn the U.S. Forest Service’s roadless rule. Officials appealed a court decision that threw out an earlier state challenge.
-
Chilkat River fall eagle forecast on the riseIt’s eagle season in Haines. Raptors and bird enthusiasts alike flock to Haines for the Bald Eagle Festival, when the world’s highest concentration of eagles gathers on the Chilkat River. Last year, the bird count spiked — and numbers are even higher this year.
-
Deputy Mayor Nankervis announces primary run for Alaska HouseDeputy Juneau Mayor Jerry Nankervis announced Tuesday that he wants to represent the Mendenhall Valley in the Alaska House of Representatives. Nankervis filed a letter of intent to run in the August 2018 Republican primary for District 34, one of two Juneau House districts.