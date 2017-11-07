Newscast – Tuesday, November 7

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House passed Senate Bill 54, amendments to the state’s criminal sentencing laws
- Alaska State Troopers investigating Wasilla man’s death as homocide
- Municipal officials vote to open warming shelter this winter
Recent headlines
New Bristol Bay buyer wants to try something different: freezing whole fish fastLike many small buyers before it, Northline Seafoods has a new scheme in mind and hopes to bring on a few fishermen willing to give it a try: produce tons of ice for their fleet, then flash freeze the delivered catch whole, all from a floating barge that may need less than two dozen employees to operate.
BLM is moving forward on proposed Ambler Road projectThe Bureau of Land Management is taking the lead on an environmental review of the state proposed Ambler Road. The controversial project would punch an industrial access road from the Dalton Highway west to the Ambler Mining district.
Alaska House passes revision to criminal justice lawAfter a series of contentious votes on amendments, 32 House members voted for Senate Bill 54, while eight voted against it early Tuesday morning.
Alaska House rejects repeal of controversial criminal justice lawAn amendment would have repealed most of the law that lowered jail terms for many crimes.