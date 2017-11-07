Juneau Afternoon – 11-8-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Malou Peabody about this year’s Ski Swap and Food Drive;
Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight Latitude 58’s presentation of Fiddler On The Roof;
We’ll get a preview of upcoming films at the Gold Town;
And we’ll get the details about Saturday’s Sons of Norway Holiday Bazaar.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Alaska House passes revision to criminal justice lawAfter a series of contentious votes on amendments, 32 House members voted for Senate Bill 54, while eight voted against it early Tuesday morning.
-
Alaska House rejects repeal of controversial criminal justice lawAn amendment would have repealed most of the law that lowered jail terms for many crimes.
-
Cod numbers in the Gulf of Alaska fall dramaticallyNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries division's Steven Barbeaux said the issue likely started with warmer water moving into the Gulf in 2014 and sticking around for the next three years.
-
Burgled Juneau: Holiday vacation checklistStop your mail and newspaper subscription, or get a housesitter. Photograph all your valuables and keep an inventory in a safe place.