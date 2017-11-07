CBJ Regular Meeting – 11-6-17

Recent headlines
UAS community discusses power and privilege at all-day symposiumThe second annual Power & Privilege Symposium at the University of Alaska Southeast brought together thinkers, educators and undergraduate students to talk about societal imbalances through issues ranging from climate change to Alaskan Native issues.
Spending gap could hurt Alaska Permanent Fund, budget director saysAlaska’s state government will have a roughly $600 million gap between how much it spends and how much it raises, State budget director Pat Pitney says.
State challenges national forest roadless rule againThe state is again trying to overturn the U.S. Forest Service’s roadless rule. Officials appealed a court decision that threw out an earlier state challenge.
Chilkat River fall eagle forecast on the riseIt’s eagle season in Haines. Raptors and bird enthusiasts alike flock to Haines for the Bald Eagle Festival, when the world’s highest concentration of eagles gathers on the Chilkat River. Last year, the bird count spiked — and numbers are even higher this year.