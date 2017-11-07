BLM is moving forward on proposed Ambler Road project

BLM Central Yukon Field Office manager Tim Lamar said his agency is charged with looking at a full range of issues in drafting an environmental impact statement.

”That can range from what you think of natural resource issues to economic and socioeconomic benefits or concerns,” Lamar said.

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which is shepherding the Ambler Road project for the state, has applied for a right away to cross a mix of lands, prompting the environmental review.

Lamar said it covers a mix of lands, including Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.

“Approximately 61 percent of the route would pass through state lands, 15 percent would pass through Native corporation lands and the other 24 percent would pass through federal lands,” Lamar said. “About half of that would be managed by the BLM and the other half by the Park Service.”

Lamar said 11 scoping meetings are being held in communities along the proposed Ambler road route, as well as Anchorage and Fairbanks, through the end of January.

The first meeting is Nov. 13 in the village of Allakaket, a Koyukuk River community that opposes the road.

The BLM review schedule calls for a draft EIS to be released in March 2019, followed by another public comment period.

The final EIS for the Ambler Road is due out in December 2019, followed by decision on the right of way application, 30 days later