Newscast — Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker ordered state and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff in honor of parishioners killed in Texas on Sunday,
- the Alaska School Activities Association approved Juneau School District’s request to combine its high school football teams,
- and the Juneau Assembly will consider an ordinance that would establish a warming center downtown at tonight’s meeting.
Recent headlines
Burgled Juneau: Holiday vacation checklistStop your mail and newspaper subscription, or get a housesitter. Photograph all your valuables and keep an inventory in a safe place.
Governor lowers flags to honor Texas shooting victimsOn Monday, Gov. Bill Walker ordered Alaska flags to be flown at half-staff for the victims of a shooting in Texas. In a news release, Walker’s proclamation states that U.S. and Alaska flags be lowered. All flags should return to full-staff by sunset Thursday.
Fairbanks mayor: Borough must address $400M building-maintenance backlogMayor Karl Kassel told a couple hundred area residents who showed up for two meetings Wednesday that many are so old that they just need to be torn down and replaced, which comes with a price tag of nearly $400 million to catch up on that backlog.
Sealaska Corp. expands Seattle-area seafood investmentsSealaska is increasing its investments in Seattle’s seafood-processing industry, as part of the corporation’s effort to boost revenues and dividends.