Juneau Afternoon – 11-7-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:
Beth Weigel and Jonathan White will be here to highlight the Science on a Screen presentation;
We’ll talk with Steve Langdon about his Sealaska Heritage Institute Wednesday Noon Lecture;
We’ll talk with Sydney Mitchell about this year’s Style-O-Rama and Women of Worth project;
And we’ll talk with Nancy Lehnhart and Kari Groven will talk about the Art For Any Given Child program
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
Burgled Juneau: Holiday vacation checklistStop your mail and newspaper subscription, or get a housesitter. Photograph all your valuables and keep an inventory in a safe place.
Governor lowers flags to honor Texas shooting victimsOn Monday, Gov. Bill Walker ordered Alaska flags to be flown at half-staff for the victims of a shooting in Texas. In a news release, Walker’s proclamation states that U.S. and Alaska flags be lowered. All flags should return to full-staff by sunset Thursday.
Fairbanks mayor: Borough must address $400M building-maintenance backlogMayor Karl Kassel told a couple hundred area residents who showed up for two meetings Wednesday that many are so old that they just need to be torn down and replaced, which comes with a price tag of nearly $400 million to catch up on that backlog.
Sealaska Corp. expands Seattle-area seafood investmentsSealaska is increasing its investments in Seattle’s seafood-processing industry, as part of the corporation’s effort to boost revenues and dividends.