Governor lowers flags to honor Texas shooting victims

On Monday, Gov. Bill Walker ordered Alaska flags to be flown at half-staff for the victims of a shooting in Texas.

In a news release, Walker’s proclamation states that U.S. and Alaska flags be lowered. All flags should return to full-staff by sunset Thursday.

At least 26 people, many of them First Baptist Church parishioners, were killed Sunday in Sutherland Springs, an unincorporated community about 26 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Police identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley. He died shortly after the attack. Authorities are unclear on whether Kelley died of a self-inflicted wound or after another person shot him.