Alaska appeals decision that would open Democratic primaries

The state of Alaska is appealing a decision that would open Democratic party primaries to independents.

An appeal notice was filed Friday with the Alaska Supreme Court.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth disagreed with a superior court decision that found the state is restricting the party’s attempt to appeal to independent voters by not allowing unaffiliated candidates to participate in party primaries.

Lindemuth says the case presents constitutional questions the high court should decide.

The Alaska Democratic party challenged a state law requiring primary election candidates to be registered members of the party whose nomination they’re seeking.

Democrats wanted the law to be considered unconstitutional to the extent it restricts candidate participation to registered members, when party rules allow for non-member candidates. The state party adopted such a rule last year.