Newscast — Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

In this newscast:
- Dog walkers urged to leash pets following Lemon Creek wolf attack
- Regional subsistence council urges higher Prince of Wales Island wolf quota
- Alaska’s marijuana revenue continues to grow
Trump doesn’t ‘remember much’ about meeting aide who pleaded guiltyPresident Trump said he doesn't "remember much" about a key 2016 meeting of his foreign policy team, but used public appearances and tweets to bash the Justice Department.
Architecture group tours Alaska with eye on Arctic designImported southern design is a common legacy in the far north and so are associated problems.
Only some voices resonate when U.S. senators listen to Arctic testimonyEleven Alaskans testified before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday — for and against drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While senators said they wanted to listen to the people of the Arctic, many seemed to hear selectively.
Ocean acidification threatens Bering Sea crabs. But can they adapt?Researchers warn that populations of red king crab in the Bering Sea could collapse by the end of the century. But it's possible the crabs might be able to evolve -- and adapt to the changing oceans.