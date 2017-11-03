Juneau Afternoon – 11-6-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

We’ll talk with Ian Niecko about National Caregivers Month;

Rory Darling will be here to talk about the upcoming Introduction to Bridge lessons.

We’ll get an update of JPD activities with Chief Ed Mercer;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here to talk about an Old-Fashioned Fundraiser.

