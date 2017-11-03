Juneau Afternoon – 11-6-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;
We’ll talk with Ian Niecko about National Caregivers Month;
Rory Darling will be here to talk about the upcoming Introduction to Bridge lessons.
We’ll get an update of JPD activities with Chief Ed Mercer;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here to talk about an Old-Fashioned Fundraiser.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
-
Geology gets political as federal scientists pursue new ANWR oil assessmentDavid Houseknecht works for the U.S. Geological Survey, and he's trying to figure out two key questions: How much oil is in the Arctic Refuge, and where is it? The answers could decide ANWR's fate, no matter how the politics play out.
-
Alleged burglar returns to store to steal more office suppliesA man suspected of breaking into OfficeMax in Nugget Mall early this morning allegedly returned to the scene of the crime -- to steal more office supplies.
-
Major climate report warns of rapid change, potential tipping pointsOne climate scientist says the report can be summarized in one sentence: "Climate is changing, humans are responsible, the risks are real, and the window of time to fix this thing is narrowing fast."
-
Alaska salmon season a success in global marketIt was a generally good salmon season for Alaska, according to Andy Wink, a seafood economist with the consulting firm McDowell Group. Except for one species. “It was a disastrous year for chinook harvest.”