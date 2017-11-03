Juneau Afternoon – 11-6-17

By November 3, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

 

We’ll talk with Ian Niecko about National Caregivers Month;

 

Rory Darling will be here to talk about the upcoming Introduction to Bridge lessons.

 

We’ll get an update of JPD activities with Chief Ed Mercer;

 

And Nancy DeCherney will be here to talk about an Old-Fashioned Fundraiser.

 

We'll get an update of JPD activities with Chief Ed Mercer;

 

And Nancy DeCherney will be here to talk about an Old-Fashioned Fundraiser.

 

