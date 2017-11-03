Alleged burglar returns to store to steal more office supplies

A man accused of breaking into OfficeMax at the Nugget Mall early this morning allegedly returned to the scene of the crime — to steal more office supplies.

According to a Juneau Police Department news release, officers investigated the store after they were notified of an active alarm about 1:20 a.m.

Deputy Chief David Campbell said the suspect gained entry by breaking the glass with a “big rock.”

“Both sets of doors had been basically smashed to allow access to the inside of the store,” Campbell said.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone in the store.

Video surveillance showed the man, later identified as 53-year-old Juneau resident Gary William Bell, breaking through the glass front doors and stealing about $20 worth of office supplies.

About 7 a.m., Bell allegedly returned and, “re-entered the store the front door that was still broken,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if they had taken steps to secure the door, I’m sure they had to some degree, but he re-entered the store, stole some more supplies and left.”

Police say he headed toward Trout Street. JPD located Bell in a hotel room at Super 8, about 800 feet from the crime scene, and arrested him on two counts of second-degree burglary.

“We went to the room, knocked on the door, he opened the door and he was right there face-to-face with the officers,” Campbell said. “The officers at that point contacted him and placed him under arrest.”

Bell did not resist arrest, Campbell said, and was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center and held without bail.

Police did not release what type of supplies were stolen. They also could not determine the value of the glass doors that were damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.