Nome hotel fire casualty identified; cause of fire under investigation

The body of a woman was found Wednesday and identified in the aftermath of the Polaris Hotel fire in Nome.
The body of Bette Ann Haugen, 63, of Nome was recovered from the debris of the burnt-out Polaris building Tuesday evening.
Haugen’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Although the fire was extinguished, one Nome fire truck and crew were spraying what remains of the hotel earlier today to cool off the hotspots before investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived.
Two investigators are conducting an onsite investigation into the cause of the fire, Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesperson Megan Peters said. Once their work is done at the scene, they will return to Anchorage.
Peters is unsure of how long the investigators will be in Nome or when they will release information on what caused the fire.
For now, the City of Nome’s Department of Public Works has secured the Polaris Hotel building. Damages from the fire are estimated to be over $750,000, according to a statement from the city.
Recent headlines
-
Talking Trash: Isolated Gustavus deals with national park-sized garbage problemGustavus with less than 500 year-round residents is remote. Yet it gets about 20,000 annual visitors who stay at lodges and step off tour boats.To stay on top of this influx, it aggressively recycles.
-
Far ahead of holidays, boxes packed for deployed Alaska troopsWith thousands of Alaska-based troops stationed in Afghanistan, organizations are rushing to get everything from board games to beef jerky boxed sent abroad.
-
Can Congress squeeze $1B from ANWR?The U.S. Senate will hold a hearing today on whether to allow drilling in the refuge as part of the Republican tax plan, and now the environmental argument has shifted.
-
Cruise industry’s Juneau lawsuit could set wider precedentThe cruise ship industry asserts in its federal lawsuit that Juneau's passenger fees are unconstitutional. The Attorney General's office says the outcome could have wide implications for the passenger fee program statewide.