Juneau Afternoon – 11-3-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.
We’ll talk with Daniel Papke about his solo show at the Alaska State Museum;
We’ll talk with members of the Juneau Pride Chorus about their new director and the upcoming season;
Artist Dean Graber will discuss his First Friday opening of his show at the JACC;
And we’ll talk with Christina Schulte and Mila Koleva about Public Health Nursing.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Cruise industry’s Juneau lawsuit could set wider precedentThe cruise ship industry asserts in its federal lawsuit that Juneau's passenger fees are unconstitutional. The Attorney General's office says the outcome could have wide implications for the passenger fee program statewide.
Papua New Guinea company to take over big North Slope oil playDenver-based Armstrong Energy is selling off a significant chunk of its stake in the Nanushuk oil play to Oil Search, a company based in Papua New Guinea. Oil Search announced Wednesday that it will take over as operator next June.
Skagway Assembly will honor U.S. Army pilot killed in helicopter crash in AfghanistanThe Skagway Assembly will begin Thursday’s meeting by honoring a former resident killed while serving the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.
Corrections investigating overdoses at Alaska women’s prisonThe Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating after five women overdosed at a prison near Anchorage.