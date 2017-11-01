Newscast – Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017

Stories include:
- U.S. fisherman’s catch up in value, volume declines slightly, and
- The yacht Alaskan Dream ground in Sitka may be salvaged this week, and
- Fairbanks police investigate death of person found on the street, and
- Soldiers return to Fort Wainwright.
Recent headlines
As recall effort gets underway, Unalaska’s mayor denies illegal dock negotiationsmonths of intense public criticism. Frank Kelty has denied allegations that he interfered with the former city manager or forced his resignation.
Ask a Climatologist: Why do some lakes freeze faster than others?One important factor is the depth of the lake. But there are other variables too.
Grounded Alaskan Dream defueled, ready for salvageA yacht that ran aground in Sitka three weeks ago remains on the rocks, but is completely defueled and may be salvaged next week.
Entangled: Making the sea safer for whalesMore than 30 times this year, the federal government has received reports of whales tangled in fishing gear along the West Coast. Sometimes the whales manage to wriggle free. Other times you see heart-rending pictures on the news or a rescue mission.