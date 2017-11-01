Newscast – Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017

By November 1, 2017Newscasts

Stories include:

  • U.S. fisherman’s catch up in value, volume declines slightly, and
  • The yacht Alaskan Dream ground in Sitka may be salvaged this week, and
  • Fairbanks police investigate death of person found on the street, and
  • Soldiers return to Fort Wainwright.
