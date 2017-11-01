juneau Afternoon – 11-1-17

Wednesday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with Devita Writer, this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery;

Kerry Natwick and Emily Ricci will be here to highlight this weekend’s Cancer Connection Health Forum;

We’ll get a preview of this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation, The Riparian Zone, with guest, John Hudson;

And we’ll talk with Bree Simpson about the Gastineau Humane Society

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News