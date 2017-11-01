juneau Afternoon – 11-1-17

Wednesday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Devita Writer, this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery;
Kerry Natwick and Emily Ricci will be here to highlight this weekend’s Cancer Connection Health Forum;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation, The Riparian Zone, with guest, John Hudson;
And we’ll talk with Bree Simpson about the Gastineau Humane Society
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Skagway Assembly will honor U.S. Army pilot killed in helicopter crash in AfghanistanThe Skagway Assembly will begin Thursday’s meeting by honoring a former resident killed while serving the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.
Corrections investigating overdoses at Alaska women’s prisonThe Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating after five women overdosed at a prison near Anchorage.
Alaska open enrollment period for individual health insurance opensAlaska’s open enrollment period will run until Dec. 15 — shortened from three months to just six weeks this year.
As recall effort gets underway, Unalaska’s mayor denies illegal dock negotiationsmonths of intense public criticism. Frank Kelty has denied allegations that he interfered with the former city manager or forced his resignation.