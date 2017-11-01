Corrections investigating overdoses at Alaska women’s prison

JUNEAU — The Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating after five women overdosed at a prison near Anchorage.

The non-fatal incidents, which involved inmates at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, occurred Monday and Tuesday.

Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge said it remains unclear how the women obtained the drugs or what drug or drugs they took.

Four of the women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Edge says toxicology tests were taken. The other woman was stabilized and stayed at the prison.

The department says prison nurses and correction officers responded quickly.

Edge said while overdoses occur in prisons, having five occur so close together is very unusual. She says the department is taking the matter seriously.