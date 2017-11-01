Corrections investigating overdoses at Alaska women’s prison

JUNEAU — The Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating after five women overdosed at a prison near Anchorage.
The non-fatal incidents, which involved inmates at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, occurred Monday and Tuesday.
Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge said it remains unclear how the women obtained the drugs or what drug or drugs they took.
Four of the women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Edge says toxicology tests were taken. The other woman was stabilized and stayed at the prison.
The department says prison nurses and correction officers responded quickly.
Edge said while overdoses occur in prisons, having five occur so close together is very unusual. She says the department is taking the matter seriously.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska open enrollment period for individual health insurance opensAlaska’s open enrollment period will run until Dec. 15 — shortened from three months to just six weeks this year.
-
As recall effort gets underway, Unalaska’s mayor denies illegal dock negotiationsmonths of intense public criticism. Frank Kelty has denied allegations that he interfered with the former city manager or forced his resignation.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Why do some lakes freeze faster than others?One important factor is the depth of the lake. But there are other variables too.
-
Grounded Alaskan Dream defueled, ready for salvageA yacht that ran aground in Sitka three weeks ago remains on the rocks, but is completely defueled and may be salvaged next week.