Alaska open enrollment period for individual health insurance opens

The open enrollment period for the individual health insurance market opened today.

A news release from the director of the division of insurance, Lori Wing-Heier says Alaska’s open enrollment period will run until Dec. 15 — shortened from three months to just six weeks this year.

In the release, Wing-Heier states Alaska’s individual health insurance market started to stabilize in 2017 and she encourages Alaskans who may have found plans too expensive last year to take a look at this year’s plans. She says that Alaska’s reinsurance program has helped lower rates by 20%.

There are five plans to choose from for 2018 and many Alaskans qualify for federal tax credits to help offset cost.