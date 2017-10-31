Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Walker creates a climate change team,
- the state sues the company that makes OxyContin,
- Sealaska announces its shareholder dividends, and
- The Juneau Police Department’s David Campbell gets bumped up to deputy chief.
Recent headlines
State of Alaska sues OxyContin makerAttorney General Jahna Lindemuth said the state believes Purdue Pharma overstated benefits and understated risks of Oxycontin, and had a pattern of deceptive marketing practices.
Listen: Coast Guard hosts horrifying haunted house for Juneau communityFor the second year running, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau put on a haunted house for the community. KTOO's Adelyn Baxter stopped by for the final night to find out just how good a scare Juneau thrill-seekers were getting.
Motorist drives onto Manhattan bike path, killing several people"The vehicle struck multiple people on the path," police said Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect was shot and taken into custody after leaving the vehicle and "displaying imitation firearms."
Talking Trash: The garbage that doesn’t make it to the dumpAbout 25 miles out the Haines Highway, there’s a pullout. From the road, a large sand pile obstructs trails leading to the Chilkat River. In the summer they provide a short route down to the water. In the winter, a popular cross-country ski track. Over the years, the area has also become an informal and illegal dump.