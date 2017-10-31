Motorist drives onto Manhattan bike path, killing several people

Updated at 5 p.m. ET
Several people were killed and “numerous” others injured Tuesday afternoon after a motorist drove onto a busy pedestrian and bicycle path in Manhattan. Police have arrested one suspect in the incident, which unfolded near the World Trade Center, and they say there are “no others outstanding.”
“The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured,” the New York Police Department said in a series of tweets.
“The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD.”
Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are visiting the scene. Their offices say the politicians have been briefed on preliminary details surrounding the incident.
The motive of the driver remains unclear.
One witness told member station WNYC that the vehicle — which the witness identified as a truck — collided with a bus and another vehicle.
WNYC continues:
“Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, ‘He has a gun! He has a gun!’
“Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.
“He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who added that chief of staff John Kelly has briefed President Trump on the situation.
This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.
Recent headlines
-
Talking Trash: The garbage that doesn’t make it to the dumpAbout 25 miles out the Haines Highway, there’s a pullout. From the road, a large sand pile obstructs trails leading to the Chilkat River. In the summer they provide a short route down to the water. In the winter, a popular cross-country ski track. Over the years, the area has also become an informal and illegal dump.
-
Coast Guard wraps up seasonal operations out of KotzebueSince July 1, two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters have been stationed at Kotzebue. All summer-long, aircrews have rotated in and out, as part of the Coast Guard’s seasonal work throughout the Bering Sea and along the North Slope, an annual operation called Arctic Shield.
-
One Arctic species is listed, one isn’t. Did politics play a role?Two of the Arctic’s most iconic animals, polar bears and walrus, face challenges with retreating sea ice. But they haven't been granted the same federal protections.
-
Talking Trash: Composting startup tackles Juneau’s green wasteA small Juneau start-up is proving that household composting works. Lisa Daugherty of Juneau Composts! is already receiving accolades for her subscription-based service that's keeping tons of green waste out of the landfill.