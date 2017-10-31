Listen: Coast Guard hosts horrifying haunted house for Juneau community

By October 31, 2017Community, Juneau

For the second year running, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau put on a haunted house for the community.

Entrance was free, but donations of canned goods for the local food bank were welcome. Chief Petty Officer Mahire A’Giza estimated more than 500 pounds were donated by nearly 700 visitors to the haunted house, which was open Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter stopped by for the final night to find out just how good of a scare Juneau thrill-seekers were getting.

0

Recent headlines

  • 40 milligram OxyContin pills. (Photo courtesy U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency)

    State of Alaska sues OxyContin maker

    Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth said the state believes Purdue Pharma overstated benefits and understated risks of Oxycontin, and had a pattern of deceptive marketing practices.

  • Motorist drives onto Manhattan bike path, killing several people

    "The vehicle struck multiple people on the path," police said Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect was shot and taken into custody after leaving the vehicle and "displaying imitation firearms."
  • At an informal, and illegal, dump 25 miles out the Haines Highway, residents have tossed everything from old washing machines to broken chest freezers. (Photo by Abbey Collins/KHNS)

    Talking Trash: The garbage that doesn’t make it to the dump

    About 25 miles out the Haines Highway, there’s a pullout. From the road, a large sand pile obstructs trails leading to the Chilkat River. In the summer they provide a short route down to the water. In the winter, a popular cross-country ski track. Over the years, the area has also become an informal and illegal dump.
  • Officially beginning in 2012, Arctic Shield deploys cutters, aircraft and personnel to what’s called a Forward Operating Location, a temporary home base for operations throughout the Arctic from July through October. The Coast Guard’s 17th District, which covers all Alaskan waters, is based in Juneau. But stationing resources at a more convenient location cuts down response time in an emergency. And Shoknecht said that can mean the difference between life and death when one of the biggest challenges is scale. “It’s kind of like being headquartered in Miami and then managing resources that are in Texas and North Dakota,” Shoknecht said. “If you were to overlay Alaska onto the Lower 48, that’s the size of it.” The Coast Guard leases a hangar from the Army National Guard in Kotzebue as a home for Arctic Shield. The facility was renamed last year in honor of Kotzebue resident John Schaeffer, the first Inupiaq two-star general in the Alaska Army National Guard. The hangar had more than enough room for the two helicopters and, along one wall, a pile of moose and caribou antlers collected during training missions. Carbajal, the pilot, said that training takes place “pretty much every day,” “There’s a lot of training we have to do. If we don’t fly for two weeks, and then we get launched in a snow storm, at night, on our last day,” Carbajal said. “It’s just like training for a sport, you’re not as ready, you’re not as good as you could be. With the extreme weather, the cold, the winds, our chances of finding people is much higher if we can regularly train.” Carbajal said, with so much activity, they try hard to be “good, friendly neighbors,” sharing their plans—and receiving greetings from locals—over VHF radio, trying not to fly too close to anyone’s camp, and regularly consulting with government biologists about the location of wildlife so they can steer clear. Carbajal showed a gigantic map covered in sticky notes tracking the locations of moose and caribou, seabird rookeries. “Yes, where are the herds, where is the fishing, where’s the hunting, where’s the whaling?” Carbajal said. “We don’t wanna be shooting approaches down or hovering over the water, deploying our rescue swimmer in the middle of a pod of beluga whales, for instance.” And, in addition to search and rescue, the Coast Guard’s Arctic Shield activities include outreach events in coastal communities throughout the region, both to highlight their presence in the Arctic and to help communities prepare for worst-case scenarios like an oil spill or a boating accident in very cold water. Back in Kotzebue, it was business as usual as the second MH-60 helicopter returned from a training flight. As of last week, Coast Guard crews had undertaken 20 search and rescue missions since arriving in Kotzebue in July. They’d saved 20 lives, and assisted 27 others. (Photo by KNOM)

    Coast Guard wraps up seasonal operations out of Kotzebue

    Since July 1, two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters have been stationed at Kotzebue. All summer-long, aircrews have rotated in and out, as part of the Coast Guard’s seasonal work throughout the Bering Sea and along the North Slope, an annual operation called Arctic Shield.
X