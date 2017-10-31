Listen: Coast Guard hosts horrifying haunted house for Juneau community

For the second year running, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau put on a haunted house for the community.
Entrance was free, but donations of canned goods for the local food bank were welcome. Chief Petty Officer Mahire A’Giza estimated more than 500 pounds were donated by nearly 700 visitors to the haunted house, which was open Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter stopped by for the final night to find out just how good of a scare Juneau thrill-seekers were getting.
