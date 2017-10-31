Juneau Afternoon – 11-1-17

Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts.

Devita Writer will highlight First Friday happenings at the Juneau Artists’ Gallery;

We’ll hear about the Cancer Connection’s health forum;

John Hudson will educate us on the riparian zone;

And Bree Simpson will give us an update us on the Gastineau Humane Society.

