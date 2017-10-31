Juneau Afternoon – 11-1-17

Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts.
Devita Writer will highlight First Friday happenings at the Juneau Artists’ Gallery;
We’ll hear about the Cancer Connection’s health forum;
John Hudson will educate us on the riparian zone;
And Bree Simpson will give us an update us on the Gastineau Humane Society.
Recent headlines
-
Gov. Walker announces new climate change task forceThe 15-person team will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, and will propose a climate change action plan. Those recommendations are due by September 2018.
-
Alaska sues OxyContin maker, alleging deceptionWith thousands of alleged violations, the total damages would be more than $50 million.
-
Summer ferry schedule changes ships, not routesNext summer's ferry schedule will be similar to this year's. Ships will change, but not the amount of service. It all depends on state funding.
-
Listen: Coast Guard hosts horrifying haunted house for Juneau communityFor the second year running, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau put on a haunted house for the community. KTOO's Adelyn Baxter stopped by for the final night to find out just how good a scare Juneau thrill-seekers were getting.