Newscast – Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska soldier Jacob M. Sims was killed Saturday in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan,
- and Juneau residents and roads dry out from Friday’s record-setting rains.
Recent headlines
Razor-thin margin in Kenai borough mayoral runoff: six-tenths of 1 percentResidents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough are waiting for the mailman to help sort out whether Charlie Pierce or Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings will be the new borough mayor.
Alaska Peninsula students and teachers get creative to meet requirementsThere was a sharp, burnt smell in the air as seventh-grader, Tyler Croom, guided an electric polishing tool along the surface of a caribou antler with steady hands. A whirring, buzz filled his classroom at Meshik School in Port Heiden. The areas he had already polished gleamed bright and white.
New dumpster helps keep Airport Dike Trail cleanThe Airport Dike Trail is one of Juneau’s most accessible trails. But with dogs come dog waste, and the trail is often littered with bags of poop.
Ex-Trump campaign aide pleads guilty over Russia contacts; ex-chair, aide chargedTrump's former campaign chairman and a top aide are charged with money laundering; a former foreign policy aide has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI.