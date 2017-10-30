Juneau officer promoted to second-in-command at department

Another longtime Juneau officer has ascended to the upper ranks of the Juneau Police Department.

David Campbell is now the deputy chief. He fills the vacancy created when Ed Mercer was named chief of police in July.

Campbell, a 22-year veteran of the department, was one of three finalists that included another Juneau candidate and a candidate from Texas.

As deputy chief, he’ll act as department head when Chief Mercer is out.

Formerly the administrative lieutenant at the department, Campbell will become more involved with the budget and the fleet in his new position.

“The staff that is boots on the ground that does the vast majority of the work would be the officers and the sergeants who are responding to calls,” Campbell said. “The chief sets the direction on what we’re going to do and then the people between the chief and the sergeants, which would be the lieutenants and the deputy chief, we make sure that those things happen. We manage those priorities as far as put down by the chief and we make sure the people have the equipment and the training and everything they need in order to properly do their job.”

David Campbell is not the only officer being promoted. Krag Campbell — no relation — is a 15-year veteran of the department who has already been promoted to lieutenant in charge of patrol operations. He fills the vacancy created by Kris Sell when she retired.

The third lieutenant, Scott Erickson, supervises investigations, drug enforcement, airport patrol and the K-9 unit.

All three lieutenants at the department report to David Campbell. He’ll likely continue with his old duties as administrative lieutenant until that position is filled.

“So, (as administrative lieutenant,) I’m in charge of things like accreditation, training, internal affairs, public outreach,” Campbell said. “I also supervise the community services unit and the school resource officers.”

Police Detective Benjamin Beck, a six-year veteran of the department recently working in investigations, also is being promoted to patrol sergeant.

A promotion ceremony for all three officers was held Monday afternoon at the Juneau Police Department.