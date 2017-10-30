Juneau Afternoon – 10-31-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
Bill Williams of Southeast Senior Services will tell us about financial abuse prevention for elders;
Roman Motyka and James Hoagland will highlight the Buddhist Film Series;
And Michaela Moore and cast members from JDHS’s production of “M.A.S.H.” will preview the play.
Recent headlines
Cleanup continues for roads and trails affected by record rainResidual damage from Friday’s rainstorm continues to affect roads and trails around Juneau.The Calhoun Avenue bridge below Cope Park remained closed Monday afternoon and the Flume Trail is expected to be closed to hikers for up to two weeks.
Juneau officer promoted to second-in-command at departmentDavid Campbell, formerly the administrative lieutenant and 22-year veteran of the Juneau Police Department, becomes deputy chief.
Wrangell borough and local tribe push back on state’s plan to relocate lead-contaminated soil to Pat’s CreekThe Wrangell Borough and local tribe are working together to find a new location for tons of lead-contaminated soil. Almost 20,000 cubic yards of treated soil is slated to be hauled from the old Byford Junkyard to a rock quarry near Pat’s Lake.
Razor-thin margin in Kenai borough mayoral runoff: six-tenths of 1 percentResidents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough are waiting for the mailman to help sort out whether Charlie Pierce or Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings will be the new borough mayor.