Juneau Afternoon – 10-31-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

Bill Williams of Southeast Senior Services will tell us about financial abuse prevention for elders;

Roman Motyka and James Hoagland will highlight the Buddhist Film Series;

And Michaela Moore and cast members from JDHS’s production of “M.A.S.H.” will preview the play.

