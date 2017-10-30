Alaska Army pilot killed in helicopter crash in Afghanistan

A U.S. soldier from Alaska was killed in a helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan on Friday.
The Department of Defense released the name of Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Michael Sims on Sunday. Sims died of wounds sustained in the crash in eastern Logar Province that also injured six other crew members. He was 36.
Sims was born in Oklahoma and enlisted in the U.S. Army the day before his 18th birthday, according to his U.S. Army biography. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a combat engineer after completing basic and advanced individual training. He was later assigned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
Sims volunteered to serve in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, also known as the Night Stalkers, in 2014. He was assigned to Alpha Company 4th Battalion on Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state at the time of his death. He was a veteran of tours in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan and received numerous awards and decorations including an Air Medal, a Joint Service Commendation Medal and an Army Achievement Medal.
“Jacob lived by a creed that few understand and even fewer embody,” said Colonel Philip Ryan, Commander of Sims’ regiment, in a statement. “He will not be forgotten and his legacy will endure through his family, friends and fellow Night Stalkers.”
On Sunday, Gov. Bill Walker ordered that U.S. and Alaska flags throughout the state be flown at half-staff for the next five days to honor Sims.
Details of the crash have not been released by the Defense Department, other than to say it is under investigation and was not caused by enemy fire.
