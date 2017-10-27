Newscast – Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

In this newscast:
- Flooding hits Jordan Creek area, wider flood advisory in effect
- Wreckage found on Admiralty Island linked to floatplane that vanished in 2008
- Man charged over Ketchikan logging camp killing
- “Dreaming Glacier Bay” opens at Perseverance Theatre in Douglas
Recent headlines
-
Developers say Yakutat-area beach mine looks promisingDevelopers are optimistic about the potential for a beach-mining operation in at Icy Cape, west of Yakutat and east of Cordova.
-
Eighty tons of contested Bristol Bay salmon trashed in Anchorage landfillEven after a disastrous season, the crew of the F/V Akutan hoped the fish could be saved and they would get paid. That didn't happen.
-
Body recovered downstream of Ketchikan’s Carlanna Lake DamWhile the body has not yet been identified, the Ketchikan Police Department sent an announcement Friday noting that the body was found close to the last known location of a young woman missing for about a month.
-
New Perseverance play explores local love mysteryA new play titled “Dreaming Glacier Bay” opens tonight at Perseverance Theatre. Based on true events, the play is set on Lemesurier Island near the entrance to Glacier Bay, and involves Hollywood movie star John Barrymore.