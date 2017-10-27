Juneau Afternoon – 10-30-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
Jim Powell and Pam Leary will tell us about the Arctic Winter Games;
And Montana Nolan will highlight First Friday at the Canvas.
Recent headlines
Eighty tons of contested Bristol Bay salmon trashed in Anchorage landfillEven after a disastrous season, the crew of the F/V Akutan hoped the fish could be saved and they would get paid. That didn't happen.
Body recovered downstream of Ketchikan’s Carlanna Lake DamWhile the body has not yet been identified, the Ketchikan Police Department sent an announcement Friday noting that the body was found close to the last known location of a young woman missing for about a month.
New Perseverance play explores local love mysteryA new play titled “Dreaming Glacier Bay” opens tonight at Perseverance Theatre. Based on true events, the play is set on Lemesurier Island near the entrance to Glacier Bay, and involves Hollywood movie star John Barrymore.
Quyana Cab Company pleads not guilty to bootlegging chargesThe Quyana Cab Company pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all 18 counts of bootlegging charges against it. Quyana is one of several Bethel taxi companies that were investigated by the Alaska State Troopers in a massive, two-year sting.