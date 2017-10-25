Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

Stories include:

  • Latest efforts by the Legislature to repeal criminal justice reform legislation, and
  • Lawmakers studying oil and gas taxes, and
  • National Congress of American Indians pushing for reinstatement of the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area, and
  • GAO review determined that Congress can delay implementation of Forest Service’s young growth logging plan for the Tongass National Forest.
