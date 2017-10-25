Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

Stories include:
- Latest efforts by the Legislature to repeal criminal justice reform legislation, and
- Lawmakers studying oil and gas taxes, and
- National Congress of American Indians pushing for reinstatement of the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area, and
- GAO review determined that Congress can delay implementation of Forest Service’s young growth logging plan for the Tongass National Forest.
Recent headlines
Congress could decide fate of Tongass plan to move away from old-growth timberConservationists and timber industry groups thought the Forest Service’s decision was finalized last year. But now Congress has a chance to weigh in.
Test results point to achievement gaps among Sitka’s studentsSitka’s school district is performing above the state average based on the latest test scores — but the numbers are not necessarily something to brag about. Instead, Sitka’s educators hope the new test results help them focus their efforts on under-performing populations in the schools.