Juneau Afternoon – 10-26-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts.
Multi-disciplinary artist and musician Yéil Yatseen Nick Galanin will preview his Friday Evening at Egan lecture;
Local playwright Joel Bennett will discuss “Dreaming Glacier Bay”–a new production at Perseverance Theatre;
Dianne Antaya will tell us about the Zombie Run;
And Nancy DeCherney will highlight this weekend’s entertainment with Arts Up.
Recent headlines
Tununak runway fixed after weeks without air travelThe village’s $19 million airport is less than a year old, but shifting permafrost had already buckled and potholed its runway; a third of it was starting to sink.
Ketchikan elementary students gain gardening skillsInside a small room at Ketchikan’s Fawn Mountain Elementary School is a lush garden. It’s tended by students, who are growing lettuce, zucchini and … knowledge.
Trump administration offers more NPR-A land for oil leasing than ever beforeThe Bureau of Land Management announced all 900 tracts set aside for leasing will be up for bid. That compares to just 145 tracts offered last year. It's the largest lease sale ever in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
