Juneau Afternoon – 10-26-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts.

Multi-disciplinary artist and musician Yéil Yatseen Nick Galanin will preview his Friday Evening at Egan lecture;

Local playwright Joel Bennett will discuss “Dreaming Glacier Bay”–a new production at Perseverance Theatre;

Dianne Antaya will tell us about the Zombie Run;

And Nancy DeCherney will highlight this weekend’s entertainment with Arts Up.

