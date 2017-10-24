Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau officials push ahead with plans to open a winter warming shelter for the homeless,
- the owners of the Bergmann Hotel share plans to sell the derelict building and other properties,
- tribal groups form an alliance to fight mines they say threaten traditional fisheries, and
- four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey fires back at race officials for sled dog doping allegations.
Recent headlines
STEM advocates build network for classrooms to connect with local experts“I can tell the kids, yeah, when I was an engineer I did this, but that was a long time ago and it doesn’t have the same credibility as somebody who’s actually doing it day to day,” said Carol May, a former engineer who now teaches statistics and computer science at TMHS.
Kodiak Coast Guard hoists crewman after fallA 42-year-old crewman, who was working on the 655-foot motor vessel Delsa, southeast of Cold Bay, fell 20 feet from the boat’s scaffolding, according to a Coast Guard news release. He suffered possible injury to his back and hip.
Fishermen, researchers try to outsmart bait-robbing seabirds to save themWhen commercial fishermen spool out long lines in pursuit of sablefish— better known to consumers as black cod — seabirds looking for an easy meal dive to steal the bait off the series of hooks. Some unlucky birds get hooked and drown as the line sinks to the deep. And when the drowned bird is an endangered species such as the short-tailed albatross, it triggers scrutiny.
ACA enrollment: Better rates for Alaskans but less time to find them“We’re really extremely concerned and disappointed if that is the way that that will move forward,” said Sue Brogran, head of the navigator program at United Way of Anchorage.