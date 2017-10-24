Juneau Afternoon – 10-25-17

Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney hosts:
We’ll hear about the League of Women Voters event Unmask the Vote;
Todd Hunt will preview the Juneau Community Bands’ Roman Festival;
We’ll learn about a photography workshop at Kindred Post;
And Janet Collins will preview her talk at the Alaska State Library, Archives and Museum.
Recent headlines
Tribal advocacy group calls for reinstating Northern Bering Sea climate resilience areaThe national tribal advocacy group passed a resolution urging the federal government to restore the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area as originally issued and to incorporate traditional knowledge “into all federal decision-making that would affect the northern Bering Sea region.”
Mental health clinicians work to keep students safe in Kodiak schoolsIt’s been at least nine years since a student in the Kodiak Island Borough School District has taken his or her own life. The Kodiak Island Borough School District and the Providence Kodiak Island Counseling Center have partnered for years to provide mental health services to the region’s schools.
Chilkoot Indian Association works to purchase vacant dockA Haines tribe is in the final stages of buying a local dock that has gone unused for years. The Chilkoot Indian Association sees the Portage Cove dock as an economic development opportunity and a chance to keep a piece of land in tribal hands.
Juneau warming shelter plan takes shapeThe Juneau Assembly has green-lit $75,000 for warming shelter for when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The city has budgeted 100 nights of operation for the planned downtown facility over five months.