Newscast – Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- The FBI arrested the former manager of the Bergmann Hotel Friday,
- the 51st Alaska Federation of Natives convention wrapped up Saturday in Anchorage,
- the special session of the Alaska Legislature begins today in Juneau,
- and a partially submerged boat was left floating in the Gastineau Channel over the weekend.
Recent headlines
-
Searchers recover pilot Kyle Stevens’ remains in Yukon River near Russian MissionThe remains of Kyle Stevens, 31, have been found. Missing after taking off from Russian Mission last week, Stevens’ body was recovered Friday in the Yukon River near the village. The crashed plane was found days earlier.
-
Alaska Native tribes unite to oppose mega-minesTribal groups from opposite ends of the state have formed an alliance to fight mines they say threaten traditional fisheries.
-
University extends bid, comment deadline for proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber saleThe deadline for bids and public comment on a proposed Haines-area timber sale has been extended. The University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres of old growth Sitka spruce and western hemlock on the Chilkat Peninsula.
-
This Juneau homeowner’s energy savings afforded the ultimate way to beat the chillHeat pumps are nothing new. But upgrades over the past thirty years have made the systems a lot more reliable. Now Juneau installers are racing to keep up with growing demand.