Murkowski addresses climate change during last day of AFN

The 51st Alaska Federation of Natives wrapped up Saturday in Anchorage on Saturday.

Delegates passed a number of resolutions and heard from all three members of the state’s U.S. congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Don Young gave an informal and unwritten speech that touched on the history of AFN and some of the social ills confronting Alaska, including social isolation from technology.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s address covered a number of topics, including veterans, the opioid crisis, and Alaska’s relationship with the Trump Administration.

But it was U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski who received the warmest welcome of the day.

Murkowski’s nearly half-hour long speech started with an introduction delivered in Tlingit, and briefly hit upon the recent senate health care votes. But the vast majority of her remarks focused on climate change and alternative energy in Alaska.

“Climate change is real. Climate change is real.”

Murkowsi discussed new problems arising for communities she’s visited around the state, including recent flooding in Utqiagvik. But she used the crisis of a changing climate to talk about new energy solutions being tested in small Alaska communities that may drive change for the rest of the country.

“And it’s not just village to village that’s looking to one another for ideas, the eyes of the world, my friends, are looking to us. They’re looking to Alaska for some of these solutions.”

Murkowski also discussed steps she’s taking to bring more local consultation and traditional knowledge into federal legislative processes.

Delegates approved a resolution from residents of Newtok asking for a change in federal disaster declarations that would broaden parameters to include long-term damage from climate change.

The body also changed how it will endorse political candidates in statewide elections, putting the matter before delegates instead of the AFN board.

