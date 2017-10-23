Juneau Afternoon – 10-24-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:
CBJ’s Parks and Rec’s Alix Pierce will tell us about the Youth and Seniors Activities Survey;
Lauren Anderson will highlight Halloween activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena;
We’ll hear about New Member Month here at KTOO Public Media.
And Brenda Taylor will outline STEM activities at the Juneau Community Charter School.
Those interviews, National Native News, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon.
Recent headlines
Juneau’s shuttered Bergmann Hotel to be soldOwners of the dilapidated Bergmann Hotel say they are selling their downtown properties. The historic hotel was shut down in March after being condemned by the city over safety hazards.
Searchers recover pilot Kyle Stevens’ remains in Yukon River near Russian MissionThe remains of Kyle Stevens, 31, have been found. Missing after taking off from Russian Mission last week, Stevens’ body was recovered Friday in the Yukon River near the village. The crashed plane was found days earlier.
Alaska Native tribes unite to oppose mega-minesTribal groups from opposite ends of the state have formed an alliance to fight mines they say threaten traditional fisheries.
University extends bid, comment deadline for proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber saleThe deadline for bids and public comment on a proposed Haines-area timber sale has been extended. The University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres of old growth Sitka spruce and western hemlock on the Chilkat Peninsula.