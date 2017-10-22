Walker hopes to win over skeptical lawmakers on tax proposal

Gov. Bill Walker says he wouldn’t go through the hassle of calling another special session this year if he didn’t expect Alaska legislators to pass the bills on his agenda.
But Walker faces an uphill battle in selling skeptical senators on his new tax bill. The proposal is meant to help address a multibillion-dollar budget deficit that has persisted amid low oil prices.
After the House passed an income tax earlier this year, the Republican-led Senate rejected it. Members argued that the tax was ill-advised for a sluggish economy.
Senate President Pete Kelly, a Fairbanks Republican, says not much has changed.
Walker also wants lawmakers to consider revisions to a criminal justice overhaul when the special session starts Monday in Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
U.S. Coast Guard issues warning of derelict vesselThe bow of an abandoned boat could be seen this weekend drifting up and down the Gastineau Channel between Lemon Creek and the Douglas Bridge. A broadcast warning to mariners was issued Saturday, but no further action was being taken as of Sunday afternoon.
-
Vigilantes or heroes? Anchorage group takes to streets, reuniting owners with stolen vehiclesWith a surge in vehicle thefts in Anchorage, some residents are taking matters into their own hands. One group mobilizing through Facebook is reuniting stolen vehicles with their owners. Members of the A Team, as they call themselves, say they are filling a void left by overworked police.
-
New Haines museum exhibit explores how a Tlingit stronghold gave way to non-Native settlementThe Haines area used to be a Tlingit stronghold, ruled by an alliance between the prosperous Chilkat and Chilkoot people. A new Haines Sheldon Museum exhibit explores how the Native territory gradually gave way to white settlement in the late 1800s. The exhibit will anchor the museum’s upstairs space for at least two years.
-
Tech investors pitch dedicated lanes on I-5 for self-driving cars"If this technology goes the way that leading experts are predicting, we could see the entire corridor as a freeway could be autonomous by 2040,” said transportation consultant Scott Kuznicki.