U.S. Coast Guard issues warning of derelict vessel

The bow of an abandoned boat could be seen this weekend drifting up and down the Gastineau Channel between Lemon Creek and the Douglas Bridge.

The 28-foot vessel broke free of its mooring and became adrift, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau. A broadcast warning to mariners was issued Saturday, but no further action was being taken as of Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they will not get involved unless the vessel becomes a pollution hazard, which has not been reported at this time. Until then, the vessel falls under the jurisdiction of the City and Borough of Juneau. CBJ Harbor and Operations Manager Matthew Creswell said there would likely be no further action until Monday.

“Technically, responsibility for it should fall on the responsible party,” Creswell said.

As of noon, the vessel could be seen drifting just south of the Douglas Bridge.