Power failure hits downtown Juneau

Much of downtown Juneau lost power for about a half hour this morning.
Alaska Electric Light and Power officials say about 310 homes and businesses went dark at about 8:15 a.m. after an unspecified equipment failure at its Second Street circuit feeder.
AEL&P spokeswoman Debbie Driscoll said the lights were back on for most of its customers less than 30 minutes later.
But she said it took until 10:30 a.m. for power to be restored to the Senate Building on South Franklin Street.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska tribes and state of Alaska sign first-of-its kind child services compactIt aims to preserve Alaska Native culture by giving tribes and tribal organizations the ability to oversee local child welfare problems, rather than social workers coming in from outside their communities. That often results in children being removed from their communities.
-
Lt. Gov. Mallott, keynote speaker Jody Potts rouse delegates on opening day of AFNDressed in full Gwich’in regalia, Potts recounted growing up in a modest dirt-floor hunting cabin in Eagle, losing someone close to suicide, and taking the conventions theme of strength in unity to get back to enjoying life again.
-
Juneau’s 2 high school football rivalry may end with teams mergingThe Juneau School District wants to consolidate its two high school football programs and cheer squads. Superintendent Dr. Mark Miller said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that the decision to send a formal request to the Alaska School Activities Association has been two years in the making.
-
7 historic Tlingit pieces returned to Southeast AlaskaThree helmets, two hats, a headdress and a beaded shirt are from as far back as the 1600s to about 1890. They will be stored through the National Park Service, with access being granted to the Tlingit clans.