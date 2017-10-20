Newscast – Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

In this newscast:
- Thunder Mountain football program may be absorbed by Juneau-Douglas High School
- Downtown Juneau hit by brief blackout
- Ketchikan preps for bigger cruise ships
- Alaska music group Indian Agent releases “Meditations in the Key of Red”
Recent headlines
Power failure hits downtown JuneauA swath of downtown Juneau went dark for about a half hour on Friday morning. AEL&P blamed the outage on unspecified equipment failure in a feeder circuit.
Alaska tribes and state of Alaska sign first-of-its kind child services compactIt aims to preserve Alaska Native culture by giving tribes and tribal organizations the ability to oversee local child welfare problems, rather than social workers coming in from outside their communities. That often results in children being removed from their communities.
Lt. Gov. Mallott, keynote speaker Jody Potts rouse delegates on opening day of AFNDressed in full Gwich’in regalia, Potts recounted growing up in a modest dirt-floor hunting cabin in Eagle, losing someone close to suicide, and taking the conventions theme of strength in unity to get back to enjoying life again.
Juneau’s 2 high school football rivalry may end with teams mergingThe Juneau School District wants to consolidate its two high school football programs and cheer squads. Superintendent Dr. Mark Miller said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that the decision to send a formal request to the Alaska School Activities Association has been two years in the making.