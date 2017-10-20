Juneau Afternoon – 10-23-17

Monday, October 23
Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
Kolene James will be here to highlight Native History Month. We’ll talk with Jill Mclean, from the CBJ about the Lemon Creek Area Plan; And we’ll hear a report from the Alaska Federation of Natives.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for a broadcast of the recent Legislative Town Hall.
Recent headlines
State appeals controversial ballot initiative decision to Supreme CourtState lawyers want the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court's decision to allow the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative to move forward.
Body cam study shows no effect on police use of force or citizen complaintsThat's the conclusion of a study performed as Washington, D.C., rolled out its huge program. The city has one of the largest forces in the country, with some 2,600 officers now wearing cameras.
Power failure hits downtown JuneauA swath of downtown Juneau went dark for about a half hour on Friday morning. AEL&P blamed the outage on unspecified equipment failure in a feeder circuit.
Alaska tribes and state of Alaska sign first-of-its kind child services compactIt aims to preserve Alaska Native culture by giving tribes and tribal organizations the ability to oversee local child welfare problems, rather than social workers coming in from outside their communities. That often results in children being removed from their communities.