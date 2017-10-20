Juneau Afternoon – 10-23-17

Monday, October 23

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

Kolene James will be here to highlight Native History Month. We’ll talk with Jill Mclean, from the CBJ about the Lemon Creek Area Plan; And we’ll hear a report from the Alaska Federation of Natives.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org

Tune in at 7 for a broadcast of the recent Legislative Town Hall.