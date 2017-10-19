US Senate takes another step toward opening ANWR to drilling

The U.S. Senate voted earlier this evening on a measure that could open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling rigs before the end of the year.

It’s far from a done deal. This is just the first stage in a Senate process known as “budget reconciliation.”

Tonight’s vote was 48-52, against striking an ANWR-related provision from the Republican budget resolution. Senators are expected to pass the full resolution tonight, along party lines.

The resolution doesn’t have the force of law but it would get senators to the next step, a reconciliation bill. According to Senate rules, this kind of bill cannot be filibustered so requires only 51 votes to pass.

Republicans hope to use this process to pass tax cuts, too.

Assuming the resolution passes, the next forum for the ANWR debate is the Senate Energy Committee, chaired by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a champion of drilling in the refuge.