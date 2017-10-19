US Senate takes another step toward opening ANWR to drilling

The U.S. Senate voted earlier this evening on a measure that could open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling rigs before the end of the year.
It’s far from a done deal. This is just the first stage in a Senate process known as “budget reconciliation.”
Tonight’s vote was 48-52, against striking an ANWR-related provision from the Republican budget resolution. Senators are expected to pass the full resolution tonight, along party lines.
The resolution doesn’t have the force of law but it would get senators to the next step, a reconciliation bill. According to Senate rules, this kind of bill cannot be filibustered so requires only 51 votes to pass.
Republicans hope to use this process to pass tax cuts, too.
Assuming the resolution passes, the next forum for the ANWR debate is the Senate Energy Committee, chaired by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a champion of drilling in the refuge.
Recent headlines
Juneau: Home to award winning pile-driving, harbor mastering, dock engineeringThere are a lot of very specific industry and trade organizations out there, and Juneau’s Docks and Harbors have been earning a bunch of their awards.
Troopers: Haines teen illegally shot black bear from boatThe boat's owner is being charged for his alleged involvement in the illegal kill. The troopers did not name the teenager or say whether he is being charged.
Hilcorp proposes Arctic drilling from artificial islandThe island would be 5.6 miles off shore. Processed oil would move by underground pipe to shore.
On Alaska day, lawmakers and staff met on oil and gas taxesThe meeting was public -- sort of. It wasn't easily accessible. There was no way to call in. The legislative information office, or LIO, was closed for the state holiday. So the meeting wasn't streamed like others are during the legislative session.