Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

By October 19, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • An oil company is proposing building an artificial island in the Beaufort Sea to support drilling operations,
  • the jury in the Christopher Strawn case return with a guilty verdict in the 2015 murder case, and
  • a preview of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.
