Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

In this newscast:
- An oil company is proposing building an artificial island in the Beaufort Sea to support drilling operations,
- the jury in the Christopher Strawn case return with a guilty verdict in the 2015 murder case, and
- a preview of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.
Recent headlines
King Cove and feds exploring options to build road without Congressional approvalWith the Trump administration, King Cove is looking into new options to make their dream of a road to Cold Bay a reality. But environmental groups argue the road would harm wildlife in the Izembek Refuge and any plan should require public input and Congressional approval.
Talking Trash: In Ketchikan, you can salvage stuff from the landfillIn Ketchikan, people can come up to the landfill and take what they want, which saves the city time, space and money.
Eielson showcases F-35 as Alaskan command chief emphasizes its lethality, deployabilityThe road to Eielson was coated with ice. The F-35's ability to operate on an icy runway is one of many cold-weather tests being conducted at the Air Force base.
Elders and Youth conference resolutions tackle LGBTQ rights, rural education, subsistenceSeven resolutions will go for a vote before delegates at the full Alaska Federation of Natives convention..