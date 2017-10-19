Juneau: Home to award winning pile-driving, harbor mastering, dock engineering

There are a lot of very specific industry and trade organizations out there, and Juneau’s Docks and Harbors have been earning a bunch of their awards.
Earlier this year, the State Organization for Boating Access recognized the Statter Harbor launch ramp nationally with its “2017 Outstanding Project Award.”
The Pile Driving Contractors Association awarded its “2017 Project of the Year” to the new floating cruise ship berth. And Engineering News-Record Northwest recognized it with two awards for “Best Airport/Transit and Excellence in Safety” and “Best Specialty Construction.”
Juneau Harbormaster David Borg said it’s the result of a lot of hard work.
“We’ve always had a lot of projects in the making and I think we’re doing some amazing things with some really old infrastructure … and we’re making some major improvements for all the users of the harbors in Juneau.”
Earlier this month, Borg received the Harbormaster of the Year award at the Alaska Association of Harbormasters and Port Administrators annual conference in Petersburg.
“I was very surprised, very humbled. There are some outstanding individuals that run harbors throughout the entire state of Alaska, and the west coast and to be singled out was quite an honor, to say the least.”
Borg was nominated for the award by his peers and, in part, recognized for his management of the new cruise ship berth project.
