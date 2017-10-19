Juneau Afternoon – 10-20-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.
We’ll talk with Lauren Anderson about upcoming activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena;
We’ll talk with Rhonda Gardinier about Saturday’s Zip-A-Dee-Do-Dah benefit concert for the Juneau Co-Op Pre-School;
We’ll talk with Reggie Schapp about the upcoming Post Modern Jukebox group benefit concert for the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Federal, state and Anchorage officials roll out new violent crime strategyThe "Alaska Anti-Violent Crime Strategy” is an effort to coordinate a lot of federal agencies that have a presence in the state – the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives -- with local and state partners.
-
King Cove and feds exploring options to build road without Congressional approvalWith the Trump administration, King Cove is looking into new options to make their dream of a road to Cold Bay a reality. But environmental groups argue the road would harm wildlife in the Izembek Refuge and any plan should require public input and Congressional approval.
-
Talking Trash: In Ketchikan, you can salvage stuff from the landfillIn Ketchikan, people can come up to the landfill and take what they want, which saves the city time, space and money.
-
Eielson showcases F-35 as Alaskan command chief emphasizes its lethality, deployabilityThe road to Eielson was coated with ice. The F-35's ability to operate on an icy runway is one of many cold-weather tests being conducted at the Air Force base.